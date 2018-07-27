Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Footage of Kris Jenner Cradling Baby Stormi

Grandma duty!

By this point, Kris Jenner is a baby cuddling pro. The 62-year-old momager was especially cute on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Thursday when the family got together to celebrate the 84th birthday of Kris’ mom and Kylie's grandmother, M.J.

In the clips, Kris is sporting a bold floral print and rocking Kylie’s 5-month-old daughter, Stormi, in her arms. The little girl seems thrilled, waving her arms up and down in her grandmother’s arms.

Most of the family came out to honor M.J., and Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, also got a turn playing with baby Stormi.

The cosmetics queen also took to Twitter to lament that her little girl is growing up.

Stormi with Grandma Kris AKA Lovey 7/26/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 26, 2018 at 2:07pm PDT

stormi is the cutest baby😩😩 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 26, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

“Stormi will be 6 months in six days… how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?” she wrote.

Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine? 🤣 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 27, 2018

When one fan noted they’re looking forward to Stormi’s first birthday, Kylie replied, “It’s about to be lit.”

It’s about to be lit. https://t.co/JTDFBNwwnJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 27, 2018

Stormi’s parents, Kylie and Travis Scott, recently posed together for a spread in GQ and opened up about their love story for the first time. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Puts Curves on Display in Skintight Mini-Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Baby Stormi's 'Tummy Time' -- Watch!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cuddle in Rare PDA Pic as She Joins Him in Europe

Related Gallery