Kylie Jenner Puts Curves on Display in Skintight Mini-Dress 5 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new snaps of herself posing in a skintight mini-dress, and it's hard to tell she gave birth to daughter Stormi just five months earlier.

Jenner rocks a patterned Chanel dress in the mirror selfie, throwing one hand up by her head as the other holds her cell phone. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and new mom accessorized with a simple black bag and gold necklace, and wore long, black extensions to complete the look. She gave fans a better look at her ensemble on her Instagram Story, which she captioned with black heart emojis.

Jenner isn't shy when it comes to posting selfies, but she's kept her relationship with Travis Scott out of the public eye -- for the most part. Stormi's parents recently posed for the cover of GQ's latest issue, in which Jenner opened up about their relationship.

"Probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?'" she recalls. "And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

