Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Baby Stormi's 'Tummy Time' -- Watch!

Little Stormi Webster has a lot to say!

Kylie Jenner hopped on Snapchat on Monday to offer fans a new look at her daughter, who happily wiggles her tiny feet while resting on her stomach. The precious baby absently murmurs as her proud mother playfully responds while lying beside her.

The sweet 5-month-old wears a white top and floral-print shorts with her hair in a tiny topknot in the new video. “Tummy time,” Jenner captioned the clip.

Although this new glimpse of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s little one appears to have been taken at her home in Southern California, it arrives just days after Jenner joined her boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, in Paris, France, where he was performing at Lollapalooza. The makeup mogul even shared video from his performance, during which an excited fan joined him onstage.

During their reunion, the 20-year-old reality star shared a PDA-filled photo between her and Scott. As fans know, this is a rarity for the young couple.

“First Ferdi,” Jenner captioned the black-and-white still, in which she kisses the rapper’s head while they embrace. According to Urban Dictionary, “ferdi” means “a cute boy.”

While in Paris, Stormi’s mother also shared footage of the Eiffel Tower during a visit to the Champ de Mars, naturally featuring a sparkling Snapchat filter.

