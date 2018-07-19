Kylie Jenner All Smiles on Rare Dinner Date With Travis Scott: Pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night, after recently opening up about their love story for the first time.

The two dined at Carbone -- Kylie glowing while rocking a stylish LBD with zippers, which she paired with combat boots -- while Travis sported a white T-shirt, jeans with patches on them and some serious bling with his chain.

Splash News

Splash News

In Kylie and Travis' recent revealing GQ interview, it's noted that he "hates restaurants" -- specifically, "wasting time in restaurants." Though it looks like he made an exception for Kylie!

But in the interview, Kylie did share how they got to know each other without going on traditional dates. The 20-year-old makeup mogul said she abruptly joined 26-year-old Scott on tour after the two hit it off when he performed at Coachella.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic," she said of their time together. "And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

The two are now parents to daughter Stormi, whom they welcomed in February. Scott showed his softer side, admitting that he cried when she was born. Kylie also revealed the most romantic thing the rapper has ever done for her during the interview.

"On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning," she recalled. "He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Became Emblematic of 'Generation Wealth' (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner Bares Her Flat Stomach in New Pic With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Stormi's Adorable Nicknames

Related Gallery