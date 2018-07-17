Kylie Jenner Recalls the Most Romantic Thing Travis Scott Ever Did for Her

Travis Scott is a hopeless romantic when it comes to Kylie Jenner!

In their first joint magazine cover and interview for GQ's latest issue the couple discusses fame, love, parenting and everything in between. The 20-year-old reality star also opens up about the sweet things the 26-year-old rapper does for her -- and what they do for each other.

Kylie recalls that after having an insignificant fight after being "overwhelmed" that they hadn't seen each other in two weeks, she flew to Houston, Texas, to make things right with her beau, who was performing in the southern city at the time.

"When I landed in Houston to make up, he -- I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me," she reveals. Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in February.

While that's certainly sweet, the new mom says it's not even the most romantic thing the 26-year-old rapper has done for her.

"Probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?'" she recalls. "And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere."

Kylie returned the favor when she went all out for Travis' birthday! Back in April, she rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, to celebrate his big day. Take a look:

