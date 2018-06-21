Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cozy Up While Sitting Front Row at Fashion Show in Paris

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one fashionable duo.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend took a break from their parental duties to attend Louis Vuitton's menswear spring/summer 2019 show in Paris, France, on Thursday.

The couple, who had arrived in the City of Love just days before, cozied up while sitting front row at the garden of the Palais-Royal. Dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the "Butterfly Effect" rap star wore a white, oversized matching jacket and pants with a purple T-shirt, while the makeup mogul channeled her inner Sporty Spice in a highlighter yellow windbreaker and matching trousers.

At the event, Jenner sat next to her big sister, Kim Kardashian West, and her husband, Kanye West -- who later got emotional from seeing his longtime friend, Virgil Abloh, show his first collection.

The Life of Kylie star was also accompanied by her bestie, Jordyn Woods, who looked equally as sporty in black active pants and a hot pink zip-up cropped jacket.

It's no secret that Jenner loves to dress up. Last week, she and Kardashian West were spotted in matching glamorous athleisure outfits as they stepped out for a caffeine fix in Calabasas, California. The sisters wore fitted spandex leggings, crop tops, stiletto sock boots and oversized gold reflective shades.

