Kanye West Breaks Down in Tears Supporting Longtime Friend Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Show

Kanye West will always be there for his friends.

The 41-year-old rapper is known for rarely smiling while out in public, but Thursday's Louis Vuitton fashion show made him visibly emotional. The "Famous" rapper broke down in tears after his longtime friend, Virgil Abloh, presented his first menswear collection for the French maison at the garden of the Palais-Royal during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Abloh was hired as LV's menswear artistic director in March, making the 38-year-old Off-White founder the first African-American to be at the helm. The end of the show, which was attended by Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, was definitely a moving moment, as Abloh made his way down the neon green runway crying and going over to hug West.

Naomi Campbell also recorded the sweet moment, writing on Instagram: "Congratulations @virgilabloh @louisvuitton BRAVO BEAUTIFUL SHOW AND AMAZING MOMENT WITH YOU AND KANYE . #NEWDAY #HISTORIC DAY #PROUD TO WITNESS THIS UNIFIED LOVE FOR YOU !!!! #TEARS OF GRATITUDE ♥️♥️😍😍#GOD IS THE GREATEST 🙏🏾"

The two pals, both Chicago natives, began working together in 2002, and in 2010, Abloh was named creative director at Donda, the rapper's creative agency named after his late mother. Adding to his resume, Abloh earned a GRAMMY nomination after directing West and JAY-Z's album, Watch the Throne, in 2011, and during the LV show, the designer also used West's song, "I Thought About Killing You."

Following the presentation, West embraced his pal once again and posed for pics with Abloh and his wife. The event also marked Kardashian's return to Paris since her traumatic robbery in 2016.

