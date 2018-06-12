Kanye West Shares Sultry Snap of Kim Kardashian in Praise of the 'Most Beautiful' Birthday Party

Kanye West can't stop raving about his 41st birthday bash.

The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday, gushing over his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and praising her for putting together the epic party, which took place over the weekend.

The father of three shared a pic from the soirée, which featured Kim flaunting her enviable abs in a gray two-piece combo and blonde locks. Kanye was right by her side, with his arm wrapped around the reality star.

"Thank you to my wife for throwing me the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party," he captioned it.

In pics and videos previously shared by Kim, world-class mentalist Lior Suchard appeared to be keeping all the party guests, like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, entertained with visual illusions, suggestive powers and telekinesis. Kanye's music played in the background, and there were plenty of treats, like lattes featuring the rapper's face.

June has been an extra exciting month for Kanye. In addition to ringing in another birthday, Yeezy dropped two new albums -- Ye, a solo project, and Kids See Ghosts, a collaboration with Kid Cudi -- this month following the May release of Pusha T's Daytona, which he produced. And it doesn't sound like Ye's ready to stop anytime soon.

"Just wanted to say I'm up in the morning working on the Nas album and I'm so humbled by all the love we're getting on these albums," he wrote in a series of tweets on Monday. "We're still the kids we used to be."

"We're here creating in real time just having fun. I hear the albums blasting out of the cars when I walk down the street," he continued. "Kids come up to me and tell me their favorite songs. We're experimenting with new sounds structures and ideas. We're trying new ideas without the fear of not being perfect… It's just a gut feeling sometimes… just making stuff with your friends…"

