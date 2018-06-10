Smiling Kanye West Celebrates 41st Birthday With Kim Kardashian and a Mentalist: Pics

Happy birthday Kanye West!

West celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday with friends, family, music, a mind-bending mentalist and lattes that had the foam made into an image of his face because, of course.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, shared videos and pictures from inside the amazing soiree on social media. They show a fun, festive affair, with West looking relaxed and having fun as world-class mentalist Lior Suchard completely destroyed some minds in the room with some spectacular visual illusions, suggestive powers and what looks suspiciously like some legit mind reading and telekinesis.

Suchard bent a spoon rubbing his finger on it and flipped a pair of glasses with what looked like a simple wave of his hand, delighting the ever-living heck out of West and his friends.

The party appeared to have had a cave theme, with moss hanging from the ceiling, low light and a mountain-themed birthday cake. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. West looked comfortable holding court, at one point, sitting on a couch and just taking everything in as his music played.

And then, there were those lattes with Kanye's face made into the foam.

It's been an eventful time for the controversial rapper. On Thursday, West debuted a fresh album collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. His new solo album Ye, also just obliterated music charts. On the flipside, West is still dealing with the fallout of his controversial statements on slavery and in support of Donald Trump. And he helped stoke more family drama on his new album by rapping about the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson. And Donda's House, a charity he co-founded in honor of his late mother, Donda West, to help the youth in Chicago, formally dropped her name because of a dispute over his alleged lack of involvement and interest.

Still, it was good to see West relaxed, comfortable and having a little family fun at his birthday party.

