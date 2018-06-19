Kim Kardashian Says North Is Like Kanye Because She'll Speak Up No Matter 'Who It Might Offend' (Exclusive)

North West is a firecracker just like her dad!

That's what Kim Kardashian West told ET's Carly Steel at her first-ever KKW Beauty and fragrance pop-up shop at Westfield Century City on Tuesday. "She's a Gemini, so she's a little bit of both [me and Kanye West]," the reality star explained. "She definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say what's on her mind no matter what it is and who it might offend."

"But then she's sweet like me," Kim added. "So she's a little bit of both."

North celebrated her fifth birthday last Friday in New York City, where she made headlines for stepping out looking all grown up with long hair. "It's funny, everybody thought she was wearing extensions and she wasn't. That's her hair. She just has really curly hair," Kim said. "I don't really let her straighten her hair, but it was on her birthday party and on her birthday trip to New York, she wanted straight hair, so that was her thing."

"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of makeup," Kim shared.

While North shares a personality with her dad, she clearly has the same fashion sense as her mom. North received two Alexander Wang bags from the designer, and Kim says she already "secretly stole" one of them.

"It's in my closet now, and she actually saw it and she stole it back, so we're already fighting over bags," she confessed.

As for how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star keeps her daughter grounded when she's given such expensive gifts, Kim said it's simple: North "has no idea what they are."

"What I do for her birthday, she gets gifts and then she has to be really good and earn the things and do her chores and walk her dog," she revealed. "We have a chore chart that she has to make her bed. She has so many things she has to do if she wants to get something, so she doesn't really get a whole lot of stuff like you would think."

Of course, the most important thing is being nice to her siblings. "It goes up and down," Kim said of North learning to finally be polite to her little brother, Saint. "She definitely has been better since the little baby was here. Saint and Chicago's relationship is so sweet that I don't know what's going to top that."

