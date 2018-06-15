North West Looks All Grown Up as She Steps Out With Mom Kim Kardashian for 5th Birthday

North West is celebrating her fifth birthday in style!

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out with her mom in New York City on Friday. Sporting a bright pink Adidas jacket and shorts, North was also wearing a candy necklace and carrying a unicorn stuffed animal — apparently a favorite of the tot, considering her joint unicorn-themed birthday party with cousin Penelope Disick last weekend.

Kim, meanwhile, wore a black crop top, shorts and jacket paired with thigh-high gray boots. The proud parent couldn't post enough of North on social media on Friday, sharing multiple snaps with her Twitter followers. "North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday," Kim wrote alongside a pic of her daughter looking into the distance.

North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday!!!!! pic.twitter.com/75skyPJFFY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

"Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?!" the mom of three quipped about a pic of North doing her best Princess Charlotte-style wave at onlookers.

Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?! pic.twitter.com/5TYpDX1tAe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

The 37-year-old also retweeted a fan account's birthday wishes for her firstborn.

The celebrations didn't end there, though. Kim posted both a throwback snap on Twitter and a sweet message on her app. "My mini me is 5 today! Northie, I hope you have the best birthday," Kim wrote. "I love you soooo much!!!"

"My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life," Kim tweeted. "I’m so honored to be your mom Northie!"

My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! pic.twitter.com/Di0CFRsvEU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

Grandma Kris Jenner got in on the birthday love too. "Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today," she wrote next to pictures of North through the years. "I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady!"

Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today! I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady! ❤️ Love, Lovey 🎂 pic.twitter.com/GMdCAnp69v — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) June 15, 2018

North, who also celebrated her birthday by making ice cream in New York City on Thursday, was recently gifted three Alexander Wang bags ahead of the occasion. "Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world," Kim said during a video posted to her Instagram Story earlier this month. "Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang? I want to steal it. Alex, thank you so much. I might steal this."

