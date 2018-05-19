Princess Charlotte Is Just Adorable at the Royal Wedding -- See Her Cutest Moments

One of the youngest royals made a huge impact at Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Three-year-old Princess Charlotte, who first captured hearts with her sweet wave when she was seen heading in to meet her newest sibling, Prince Louis, last month, again showcased her adorable wave a couple of times at the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ceremony.

Along with Charlotte, nine other children, including 6-year-old brother Prince George, served as bridesmaids and page boys at the nuptials.

Charlotte first served up her cute wave when she arrived with her mother, Kate Middleton. Following the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charlotte continued to win over the crowd with yet another friendly hand gesture. Prince George, meanwhile, was seen hiding behind the legs of his and Charlotte's father, Prince William.

The royal wedding seemed to go off without a hitch. The 36-year-old bride stunned in a Givenchy dress, Queen Mary tiara and Cartier jewelry. Harry, 36, wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals. The bride was escorted down the aisle by Prince Charles. The ceremony was followed by the couple's first kiss and a carriage ride to greet their well-wishers.

