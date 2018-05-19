The Royal Wedding Cake is Stunning -- See the Pic!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic wedding cake is finally on display as the newlyweds make their way to the royal reception.

The cake, designed by Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery, features some 200 lemons, 500 eggs and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial and was assembled Saturday morning as Windsor Castle was swarmed by thousands of well-wishers and fans. According to a statement from the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, the cake was specially tailored to Meghan and Harry, incorporating both British elderberries, but also American peonies, in recognition of one of Meghan's favorite flowers.

"It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple," read a statement from Kensington Palace. "A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses. #RoyalWedding."

Ptak suggested that reception-goers would experience a complex, yet lovely set of flavors.

"Where the buttercream is sweet, the lemon curd is very tart," she said. "So you get a really lovely thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of those flavors and sensations. Hopefully it's perfectly balanced!"

