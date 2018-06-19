Kim Kardashian Playfully Scolds North for Using Her Expensive Makeup Palette

Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing a series of funny videos of her and Kanye West's daughter, North (who just turned 5 last Friday), experimenting with her new KKW x Mario eyeshadow palette, which retails for $45.

"North, what are you doing with my Mario palette?" she asks, as North smiles in the mirror, continuing to paint her face with the bright blue matte shadow from the reality star's latest collaboration with Mario Dedivanovic.

When Kim then asks her mini-me to turn around, North quickly (and very adorably) runs away from the camera.

A second video shows a close-up of North's face, with Kim sternly telling her to "stop it."

But it isn't long before the mother of three breaks, cracking up as she says, "That's not how you put on eyeshadow."

Shortly after the videos were posted, ET caught up with Kim at her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance Pop Up shop in Los Angeles, where she opened up about North's love for beauty and style.

"[North] is really into beauty," Kim told ET's Carly Steel. "She loves hair looks. That's her thing. She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup. Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it."

"She's really aware of makeup," she added.

We also had to ask Kim if she'd ever be open to creating a kids' makeup line someday.

"I never thought about it before, but it would be really cute," she said. "I mean, they're always getting into our makeup, so why not give them their own, right? It's a cute idea."

It appears North has been living her best life ever since ringing in birthday No. 5 on June 15. The stylish birthday girl was all smiles on her special day, waving to the paparazzi in a bright pink Adidas jacket and shorts, which she accessorized with a candy necklace and unicorn stuffed animal.

"North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday!!!!!" Kim wrote on Twitter, sharing a sassy pic of her daughter out and about with one of her friends.

"Now that you're 5, don't you think it's the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother!?" Kim joked in another tweet, referencing 2-year-old Saint.

Hear more on how Kim and her famous family helped North celebrate in the video below.

