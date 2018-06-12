Kanye West Promotes New Yeezys With NSFW Campaign on Twitter

Kanye West has an interesting way of selling shoes.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to promote his Super Moon YEEZY Desert Rat sneakers with NSFW campaign images shot by Eli Linnetz, who also directed West's "Fade" music video in 2016. The campaign photos featured models of different ages, genders and backgrounds dressed in Yeezy gear -- and a couple of models dressed in nothing but the sneakers.

Of the 34 images shared by West, two featured topless female models. Two additional photos had nearly nude subjects, with a man and a woman photographed embracing in profile, and two other women full frontal. While some fans were confused by the images, West thought the shoot was straight fire.

West has done a lot of celebrating lately, as his wife, Kim Kardashian, organized "the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party" for her husband last weekend. West also dropped two new albums -- Ye, a solo project, and Kids See Ghosts, a collaboration with Kid Cudi -- this month following the May release of Pusha T's Daytona, which he produced.

Kardashian weighed in on West's new projects -- including his lyrics about her family drama -- while speaking with ET earlier this month. Watch below.

