Kanye West Offers to Clear His Music for Next 'Deadpool' Movie -- See Ryan Reynolds' Response!

As it turns out, Kanye West is a huge Deadpool fan.

The Ye rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his love for both films in the bloody, hilarious franchise, and even said he would have let the creators use his music on the soundtrack if they'd wanted to.

"I love both Deadpool movies," West, 41, wrote on Twitter, along with a ton of fire emojis. "I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool."

West also praised the film for its groundbreaking approach to superhero filmmaking, tweeting, "your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time."

For the opening credits of the wild sequel, the film opted to pull off an over-the-top parody of the iconic James Bond franchise's credit sequences, set to Celine Dion's "Ashes," recorded for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

However, star Ryan Reynolds seemingly concurred with West's assertion that some of the songs in the film sounded "similar" to the rapper's tracks, and blamed Dion for said similarity.

"Agree," Reynolds wrote, retweeting West's first comment. "I’m having a word with Celine Dion."

As for West's kind offer to clear his music for the next film, Reynolds has been pretty open about his feelings that a Deadpool 3 might not even happen.

ET caught up with the actor at the red carpet premiere of his action-packed superhero extravaganza in May, where he admitted that Deadpool 2serves more as a set-up for an X-Force movie rather than another standalone for the Merc With a Mouth.

"Deadpool 3 would have to really do something completely different I think," Reynolds said. "[But] that'll be a lot of fun, so we'll see." Check out the video below to hear more.

