Celine Dion Dances With Deadpool in New 'Ashes' Music Video

Deadpool can dance!

The anti-superhero showcases his impressive moves in Celine Dion's new music video for her song, "Ashes," that debuted Thursday on Good Morning America.

The track is featured in Deadpool 2, and the music video features scenes from the sequel while also cutting back to the 50-year-old singer performing in a flowing dress on a large stage.

Towards the end of the music video, Dion is joined by Deadpool, who starts dancing and prancing around her. By the end of the song, however, Deadpool -- who is played by Ryan Reynolds in the movies -- is watching Dion perform from the back of the venue. The music video was shot at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace -- the same venue where Dion hosts her Las Vegas residency.

"That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life," he declares. Dion replies, "Thank you so much, thank you."

"No, thank you," Deadpool says in praise of the singer. "We need to do it again."

When Dion asks "why," he explains, "Well, it's too good. Yeah, this is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You're at like an 11, we need to get you down to a five, five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in."

Dion bites back, "Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man."

Deadpool then quips, "God, I should have asked *NSYNC."

A source tells ET that "Ashes" was co-written by Jordan Smith, the winner The Voice in 2015, and while he originally wanted to sing it himself, Reynolds, an executive producer of Deadpool 2, heard the song and suggested it be performed by Dion. Smith loved this idea and saw it as a “a dream come true” for Dion, one of his idols, to sing one of his songs, according to the source.

As for the music video, it was filmed months ago and directed by David Leitch, who also directed Deadpool 2.

A second source tells ET that Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are "big fans" of Dion, and sat with her at last year’s Met Gala.

Deadpool isn't the only one impressed with Dion's performance skills. Derek Hough told ET that he might consider a return to Dancing With the Stars if the singer ever decided to compete on the show.

"I heard a rumor that Celine Dion was doing it, and I was like, 'I would definitely come back for Celine Dion,'" he raved to ET last summer. "She's legend status, icon status."

No word yet if Dion will be hitting the ballroom floor, but you can catch Deadpool back on the big screen when the sequel hits theaters on May 18.

