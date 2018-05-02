Ryan Reynolds Says 'Deadpool 3' Might Not Happen -- Here's Why

While Ryan Reynolds seems to absolutely love playing Deadpool -- both in movies and also just in real life apparently -- it seems the star feels the beloved, foul-mouthed anti-hero might not return for a third solo film.

As Reynolds gears up for Deadpool 2's release later this month, the actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Merc With a Mouth's future, admitting, "I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don't."

"I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him," Reynolds said. "I don’t think that you can keep doing that."

The actor was of course referring to the darkly tragic history of Deadpool (and his non-costumed alter-ego, Wade Wilson), including a cancer diagnosis, torturous human experimentation and the kidnapping of his girlfriend, all of which made up the core of his motivation from the first film.

Deadpool 2 introduces one of Deadpool's most iconic fremeies, time-traveling mercenary Cable (Josh Brolin) as well as a ragtag team of fellow mutant warriors he names The X-Force. According to Reynolds, he feels Deadpool's cinematic future lies in a more Avengers-style team-up film.

"I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously," Reynolds shared. "I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or [with] a great female character from the X-Men universe."

The actor went on to say that for a third film to work, they would have to get back down to brass tacks and do it as almost an independent film with absolutely no money, similar to how the first movie was created.

"I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences," he said. "Break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do."

"Why do they all have to be big comic book movies?" he added. "It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film."

While the budget of the original Deadpool was a (relatively) small $58 million -- and was even a recurring joke in the film itself -- reports indicate that Deadpool 2 had a much larger pool of resources to draw from.

Which is why it has so many new characters. Aside from Brolin -- and returning co-stars Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams and T.J. Miller -- Atlanta star Zazie Beetz plays the luck-manipulating mercenary Domino while Terry Crews is bringing his impressive build to the role of Bedlam. The film also stars Julian Dennison, Bill Skarsgard, Lewis Tan and Rob Delany.

However, fans of Deadpool shouldn't be worried. As Reynolds suggested, he will definitely be returning in the upcoming X-Force movie -- which is being written by Drew Goddard, who is also set to direct. It's unknown, however, when X-Force will get a release date.

As for Deadpool 2, the long-awaited sequel hits theaters May 18.

