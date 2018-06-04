Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Reacted to Kanye West Exposing Their Marital Drama on 'Ye' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she feels about husband Kanye West singing about their marital drama on his new record, Ye.

West's new album references everything from his mental illness and drug use to Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. He also revealed how Kim reacted to his comments calling slavery a choice on the song "Wouldn't Leave," rapping: "My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!' / Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe / Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave."

“Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah,” Kim candidly told ET at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday. “That’s not stuff we put on social media -- I'm not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn't really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me.

“I really like that song,” she continued. “But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?”

The 37-year-old reality star, who received the first-ever Influencer Award at the event, added that she was around for all of the early stages of the album-making process and couldn’t be prouder of how the emotional new music has been received.

“I was in the room for making all of the songs and hearing things and it's a really fascinating process, especially since he scrapped his whole album and redid it in the last two weeks and just came up with all new songs,” she said. “I left to go home for, like, two days and then I come back and it was a whole new album. It's fascinating to see the process."

“I'm so happy that it’s been well-received because I've seen him go through a lot and he's just the most genuine person,” she added. “He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don't see the context behind it, but I always know his heart, so I'm glad that it was really well-received.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also gushed about how her husband has inspired her find her voice as a woman.

“He is so confident," she said. "He would always build up my confidence to be who I want to be, and so I'll voice my opinion when I think there's something that is maybe done wrong -- or even if the messaging is right [and] the communication isn’t quite there to figure that out."

“But I always believe and trust in him that he will always eventually explain himself because I know it’s hard," she continued. "I know what he really means when he says something and I know people will too at some point.”

