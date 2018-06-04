Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Top at CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian has arrived!

The 37-year-old reality star walked the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Monday looking like a modern-day Greek goddess. Kardashian stunned in a custom cream-colored Rick Owens crop top and skirt, which she accessorized with Christian Billets jewelry.

The mother of three wore her hair in a textured high ponytail, and matched her gold jewelry with similar hues on her face. Kardashian -- who walked the red carpet with her older sister, Kourtney -- is set to receive the Influencer Award at the event for her global impact on fashion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's been a busy week for Kardashian, who was at the White House to meet with President Donald Trump about prison reform last Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, she was with her husband, Kanye West, at his album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

And over the weekend, she celebrated her daughter North West's birthday with a joint unicorn-themed party with Kourtney's daughter, Penelope. See more on Kardashian the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Throws North West and Penelope Disick Epic Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party!

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Album Cover Was Shot on His iPhone on the Way to Listening Party

Kim Kardashian Receives Heartfelt Letter From Prisoner Alice Marie Johnson Following White House Visit

Related Gallery