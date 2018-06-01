Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Album Cover Was Shot on His iPhone on the Way to Listening Party

Yeezy, the cover artist!

Kanye West had a big night on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 40-year-old rapper hosted a listening party for his new album, Ye, and it seems he was so excited about the event that he finalized an important piece of the album while en route.

“Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party,” his wife, Kim Kardashian West, tweeted late Thursday, adding laughing, fire, heart and prayer emojis.

Stars including Chris Rock, Nas, 2 Chainz, Jonah Hill, Ty Dolla $ign and Teyana Taylor were all in attendance for the occasion, and jammed out to Kanye’s newest tracks.

Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018

Bow on our arrival A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

NEW ‘YE 👀 A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

His latest songs don't shy away from addressing Kardashian family drama. One lyric that has especially stood out references Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and his cheating scandal.

A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Legendary A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

“All these THOTS on Christian Mingle… That’s what almost got Tristan single,” he raps on one track.

For more from Kanye, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On New Album 'Ye'

Kris Jenner Jokingly Recalls How Kanye West 'Hijacked' Their 'Celebrity Family Feud' Episode (Exclusive)

Bobby Brown Slams Kanye West's 'Bad Taste' Usage Of Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo

Related Gallery