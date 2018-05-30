Bobby Brown Slams Kanye West's 'Bad Taste' Usage Of Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo

Bobby Brown has some strong thoughts on the controversial Whitney Houston bathroom photo that Kanye West chose for Pusha T's new album, DAYTONA.

"Why would he post that on his album cover?" the former New Edition singer -- who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007 -- told Rolling Stone on Wednesday. "That's really disgusting that he would do that. That's in really bad taste."

West was in hot water over the use of the photo of the late singer's drug-filled bathroom, which was reportedly taken by a family member in 2006 when Houston was supposedly in the depths of her drug addiction. The "I Will Always Love You" songstress tragically died on Feb. 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Her death was attributed to an accidental drowning in a bathtub combined with drug use.

"Something should happen to Kanye. He's already crazy. I knew that when I first met him," Brown continued. "Now he's pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I'm just the person to do it."

As ET previously reported, West -- who produced Pusha T's latest project -- paid $85,000 to obtain the rights to the controversial pic.

Additionally, in an exclusive statement to ET, Houston's estate expressed that they are "extremely disappointed in Kanye's choice" to use that photo.

"Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world," the statement said.

