Kim Kardashian Receives Heartfelt Letter From Prisoner Alice Marie Johnson Following White House Visit

Kim Kardashian West is receiving praise from prisoner Alice Marie Johnson.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid a visit to the White House where she met with President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner to talk prison reform and lobby for a pardon for the 63-year-old inmate, who is serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Following the meeting, Johnson sent a heartfelt letter to Kardashian West, which the 37-year-old reality star shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"Dear Ms. Kardashian, I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf. When I spoke with Attorney Shawn Holley and she disclosed the name of my benefactor, I had to take time to process and digest the news that you were the one she had been alluding to," Johnson's letter began. "There are no words strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude. Ms. Kardashian, you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life jacket I’m serving may one day be taken off."

"There are defining moments in history that have shaped the destiny of this nation," the letter continued. "I believe that we are part of a defining moment."

Read the rest of the memo below:

"When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on that bus (the same year that I was born – 1955)… that was a defining moment. She was an ordinary woman whose courage ignited and united the heart of America to stand together against a very present evil that could no longer be tolerated. This is so much bigger than either one of us."

I believe that history will record that Kim Kardashian had the courage to take a stand against human warehousing and was a key figure in meaningful criminal justice reform becoming a reality.

A million trillion thanks!! May God's blessing rest upon you and yours. THE BATTLE IS ON!

Sincerely, Alice Marie Johnson."

After Wednesday's visit to the White House, Kardashian West said she was feeling "optimistic" about how the meeting went.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she tweeted. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

Kardashian West has advocated for Johnson in recent months, vocalizing her opinion via social media and working with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in hopes of getting the government to grant the great-grandmother clemency.

Johnson is currently sentenced to life in prison at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. She's spent the last 21 years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine and money laundering.

