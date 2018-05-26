Kim Kardashian Slams Donda's House Co-Founder Rhymefest for Saying Kanye 'Abandoned' Chicago

Kim Kardashian isn't here for social media attacks on her husband.

The reality star and mother of three took to Twitter on Saturday, following a series of posts from former Kanye West collaborator Rhymefest, who is also a co-founder of Donda's House, a nonprofit organization the rapper stared in 2011 to pay tribute to his late mother, Donda West, and serve the youth of his hometown of Chicago.

"I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse," Rhymefest, aka Che Smith, tweeted on Saturday. He also asked fans to boycott Pusha T's new album, Daytona, which West produced, and instead donate to the organization.

"I spoke to Kanye about it," Rhymefest's posts continued. "His response was 'f**k the youth of Chicago.'"

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

West has yet to comment publicly on Rhymefest's tweets, but Kardashian fired back in a big way, tweeting, "U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation."

"I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats," she continued. "You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye... You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!"

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends@RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Rhymefest later issued a response to Kardashian's tweets, sharing a lengthy statement in which he slammed the reality star for "criticizing an organization that you've never physically been to OR that you've never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team."

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

This social media spat is the latest chapter in the apparent feud between Rhymefest and West. On Saturday, Donda's House also issued a statement addressing some of the rapper's recent public comments -- including his support for President Donald Trump, his assertion that slavery was "a choice," and more.

"While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve," the foundation wrote. "We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us."

See more on West's recent controversial statements in the video below.

