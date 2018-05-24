Kanye West Is 'Here to Win' in First Look at Kardashian-West 'Celebrity Family Feud' Episode

The Kardashian-Jenners and the Wests are family feuding!

The two crews are set to face off on Sunday, June 10, on the season premiere of Family Feud, and on Wednesday, momager Kris Jenner shared a sneak peak video with her Instagram followers of what fans can expect from the episode.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, along with three of the 40-year-old rapper's cousins, make up one team, while Kris, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris' mom and cousin -- Mary Jo Campbell and Cici Bussey -- and family friend Jonathan Cheban make up the other.

"Name a reason you think Steve Harvey's a good kisser," host Steve Harvey asks Kris and Kanye in the opening seconds of the preview clip.

"Lips," Kanye immediately exclaims as Harvey reacts with a shocked, albeit hilarious, facial expression. "I'm here to win, bro. I'm here to win!"

Tensions seem to be especially high when Kim and Khloe go up against each other. "Not today, Kim," Khloe -- who was pregnant at the time of the taping -- tells her older sister.

Harvey exclaims, "I got a feeling that when this game's over, it's not gonna be over!"

The family taped the highly anticipated episode back in February, and Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33, were quick to share on Snapchat behind-the-scenes looks from the game show set.

Harvey also talked about what it was like to film the episode while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.

“They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons cancelled so Kanye, who’s a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I want to play,’” the host revealed. “So, he brought his family -- people you don’t know, these cousins. They were just the best because they were just, like, hood.”

“The dude on the end, he was the extra. He was a lot,” Harvey said of Cheban.

Steve went on to reveal his favorite contestant. “Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. He loves the show,” he noted. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working for him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. Tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling.”

As for Kanye's better half? “Kim didn’t know nothing,” Harvey quipped.

Here's more of the game show host dishing about the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud:

