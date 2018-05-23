Kim Kardashian Takes North and Saint for a Fun-Packed Day at Disneyland

The most magical place on Earth!

Kim Kardashian West enjoyed a fun day out with her two oldest kids on Tuesday, taking her 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint, to Disneyland.

The 37-year-old reality star Snapchatted from the amusement park in Anaheim, California, first posting a clip with North on the “It’s a Small World” ride.

“Hey, Minnie!” she says in the clip, using the Minnie Mouse filter to give herself and North the Disney character's signature red polka dot bow and ears.

Kim then posted a video of herself and Saint riding the carousel, and this time used the Mickey Mouse filter along with lots of colorful confetti.

For the outing, the mother of three wore a neon yellow jacket and grey bicycle shorts with sneakers. Her dark hair was down and straight.

Though her youngest daughter, Chicago, did not appear to be with the group on their outing, Kim did share a new photo of the little cutie earlier in the day. In the shot, the 4-month-old is being cradled by her big brother, Saint.

“Sometimes we all need hugs,” the KKW Beauty co-founder captioned the pic.

