Kim Kardashian Thanks President Donald Trump After White House Meeting -- Pics

Kim Kardashian West headed to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss a wide range of topics, including federal prison reform legislation and Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who is currently serving a life sentence for a first time non-violent drug offense.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star was photographed walking into the grounds of the residence where she and her attorney, Shawn Holley, met with the president.

The mother of three opted for an all-black ensemble for the formal meeting, with the exception of her neon yellow heels.

Following her meeting, she took to Twitter to thank Trump, 71, for meeting with her.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," Kardashian tweeted. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

Kardashian West and Trump also posed together for a photo in the Oval Office. The reality star remained stoic for the picture, while the president beamed.

Trump shared the photo to Twitter, writing, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing."

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

A source close to the situation told ET earlier in the day that Kardashian West would lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old serving life without parole for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. The reality star, Holley and Trump She also met with senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform.

Hours ahead of her White House appearance, Kardashian West took to Twitter to wish Johnson a happy birthday, writing, "Today is your day."

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

As ET previously reported, Kardashian West has advocated for Johnson's release in recent months, working with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in hopes of getting the government to grant the great-grandmother clemency. Johnson is currently sentenced to life in prison at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. She's spent the last 21 years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine and money laundering.

Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West, has continued to show his support for Trump ever since he met the president at Trump Tower in New York City in December 2016. At the time, a source close to the rapper told ET that the visit with Trump was "a general meeting without any agenda." A spokesperson for Trump added that it was West's team that requested the meeting.

Watch the video below to hear more on West's recent support for Trump, his Twitter rants and why his wife jokes that his behavior has led to her "first gray hair."

