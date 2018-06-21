Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for First Time Since Robbery With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has returned to Paris for the first time since her traumatic robbery in October 2016.

The 37-year-old reality star -- who was held at gunpoint and robbed of approximately $10 million in jewelry nearly two years ago -- is currently in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, she and her husband, Kanye West, stepped out to support creative director Virgil Abloh as he debuted his collection for Louis Vuitton during the label's spring/summer 2019 menswear show.

Kim rocked a bright blue shirt dress from Abloh's collection for the outing, which she paired with oversized sunglasses, black biker shorts and strappy heels. Kanye opted for a more casual ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeved T-shirt emblazoned with graffiti, gray sweatpants hiked up to reveal his "Calabasas" socks and a baseball cap.

Chesnot/WireImage

Ahead of the show, the stylish couple appeared to be having fun posing for a series of fashion photos outside the venue.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chesnot/WireImage

Once Kim and Kanye made their way into Parisien Palais-Royal, they took a front row seat next to Kylie Jenner, who looked equally fab in a neon yellow track suit and nude lipstick. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan brought along her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Other A-listers in attendance included Bella Hadid, Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna, who wowed in white:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim later took to Twitter, thanking the city of Paris for "the emotional trip back."

"I couldn’t have come for a better reason," she added. "Off to Teyana's listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!"

Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! 🇫🇷 I couldn’t have come for a better reason....off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018

Kim first broke her silence on the robbery in January 2017, saying at the time that it made her feel "so upset" to even think about it.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she recalled in a promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "There's no way out."

