Kylie Jenner Jets to France With Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods -- See the Pics!

Kylie Jenner takes France!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no longer in the the States, as she jetted off to France with boyfriend Travis Scott on Wednesday. The 27-year-old rapper is set to perform at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday night.

Jenner took to Instagram to share a snap of herself at Cannes' Promenade de la Croisette, posing in an embroidered white mini dress. The reality star and new mom appeared to bring BFF Jordyn Woods along for the trip, as the model posted a few photos of her own.

"Ended up in France," she captioned a photo of herself rocking a curve-hugging leopard print dress. "J'aimerais que tu sois ici," she wrote alongside another snap, which translates to "Wish you were here."

Jenner didn't share any photos of her 4-month-old daughter, Stormi. The reality star removed photos of her baby girl from social media last week. "I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now," she explained on Instagram when one fan noticed she was cropping Stormi out of her pics.

The new mom was all about sharing snaps of her daughter during her tropical vacation with Stormi and Scott last month -- where she and her little one even sported a few matching looks.

