Kylie Jenner Flaunts Post-Baby Figure in Crop Top at Piercing Shop With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her toned physique in a cropped T-shirt and high-waisted jeans as she hit up a piercing shop in Calabasas, California, with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Thursday. The new mom, who gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, accessorized with a cool watch, a Louis Vuitton bag and presumably new piercings.

Jordyn, meanwhile, rocked a black tee and matching black cargo pants. "Piercings," Kylie captioned a photo of the two posing in the mirror at the shop. Getting new jewelry wasn't the only thing on the agenda. The BFFs also hit up Wokano for a little "happy hour."

During an interview with ET on Monday, Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, gushed about how she, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian all welcomed daughters this year.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” she told ET of her 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, and her nieces, 4-month-old Stormi and 1-month-old True, the daughter of Khloe and Tristan Thompson. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind, so that’s really exciting.”

In fact, the sisters are planning a special celebration for the babies when Khloe returns to Los Angeles from Cleveland. “We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

