Kylie Jenner Glows in Stunning Post-Baby Pics: ‘Happiness’

Kylie Jenner is on cloud nine!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of stunning snaps on Wednesday which showcased the 20-year-old model's post-baby curves. Wearing a billowing spaghetti-strap leopard-print dress, Jenner can be seen striking various poses in the sunny yard of an ivy-covered home.

"Happiness," she captioned one shot.

The reality star, who is no stranger to posting selfies on social media, added a third black-and-white photo from the shoot, confessing that she "never" uses the two-tone filter.

Time will tell if Jenner's daughter Stormi -- whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott -- will also rock an animal-print frock, as the new mom often dresses the adorable 4-month-old in similar mommy-and-me outfits.

Perhaps for the infant's upcoming photo shoot with her cousins, Chicago West and True Thompson?

happiness ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West recently revealed to ET's Nishelle Turner that she is already planning a baby shoot with sisters Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kim told ET of Stormi, Khloe's 1-month-old True and her 4-month-old daughter, Chicago. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

i never post black and white photos.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018 at 11:29pm PDT

The shoot may happen sooner rather than later, as Khloe, who shares True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, is expected to return to Los Angeles from Cleveland.

“We’re so excited,” Kim told ET. “Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shoot that we can have all the girls, 'cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Watch below for more on the famous reality star moms.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning a Photo Shoot With Chicago, Stormi and True (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is a Beautiful Ballerina in Pretty Pink Tutu and Bow

Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl Stormi Gets the Kardashian Treatment With Lavish Gucci Carrier

Related Gallery