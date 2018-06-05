Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is a Beautiful Ballerina in Pretty Pink Tutu and Bow

Baby True looks like she's ready to take the ballet world by storm!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s gorgeous little girl poses in the cutest wee ballet outfit in videos shared on Khloe’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The 7-week-old tiny dancer wears a pretty pink tutu and matching big bow headband while nestled amongst a pile of white cushions.

“True! Baby True. Who is the cutest little munchkin?” Khloe says in the first clip.



“Looking like a little lady!” she adds in a second post, before True responds by sneezing.

Despite being rocked by Tristan’s cheating scandal, the new mom is relishing her journey into parenthood, recently referring to True as “mommy’s little love,” in a sweet snap posted on Instagram.

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe may have been prepping True for an upcoming girly photo shoot with her cousins, Chicago (Kim Kardashian West’s daughter) and Stormi (Kylie Jenner’s baby girl).

The ladies are planning the shoot for when Khloe returns to Los Angeles, California, from Cleveland, Ohio, where she has been based since True’s birth.

“We’re so excited,” Kim told ET at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday evening. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

