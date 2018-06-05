Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Sisters Are Planning a Photo Shoot With Chicago, Stormi and True (Exclusive)

Keeping up with the next generation!

Kim Kardashian West is very excited for the future of her massive family. The 37-year-old reality star was honored during the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City, and spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the newest additions to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” she told ET of her 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, and her nieces, 4-month-old Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and 1-month-old True, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”

In fact, with Khloe expected to return to Los Angeles from Cleveland very soon, the sisters have already planned a special celebration with their newborn daughters.

“We’re so excited,” Kim said. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ‘cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Kim’s two other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, attended Monday’s event to support her, but her husband, Kanye West, couldn't make the style-savvy soiree.

“He’s working on another album, and I needed someone to watch the kids to be honest,” she dished of the 40-year-old rapper.

Kim also opened up about Kanye’s newest album, Ye. Check out her review:

