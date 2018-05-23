New Mom Kylie Jenner Puts Her Curves on Display in Nude Bodycon Dress

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body!

The 20-year-old reality star -- who welcomed her first child, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February -- was spotted wearing a nude bodycon dress in San Francisco that she had modeled on Instagram following an appearance at her cosmetics pop-up shop.

Clearly the new mom was feeling her look as she posted two photos of her style on Instagram, and was also feeling the love of her fans.

"It was so nice meeting you guys," she captioned one pic which showcased her curve-hugging style. "My San Francisco pop-up is open for a few more days at 21 Grant Ave.. so don’t miss out!"

pop up 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 18, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

The posts come more than two months after Kylie revealed that she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy. Back in April, she also shared on Snapchat that she was looking to lose 20 pounds, though at the time she was drooling over a pan of fresh baked rolls. “I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!” she exclaimed.

A few days later, Kylie posted pics of her post-baby body in a mauve-colored, velour one-piece jumpsuit.

hump day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

While Kylie kept mum about her pregnancy, she has opened up about motherhood. Check out what she recently said about what it's like being Stormi's mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Shuts Down Rumors That He's Stormi's Real Dad

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share a Sweet Kiss During Post-Met Gala Shopping Trip -- See the Pic!

Selena Gomez Reunites With Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner at 2018 Met Gala: Pic!

Related Gallery