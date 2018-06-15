Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are Totally Twinning in Matching Silver Sequin Bikinis

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are a perfect match!

Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share some sexy images from a photo shoot she did with her younger sister. In one of the pics, the mother of three and Kylie pose in matching silver sequin bikinis while striking sultry poses. Kourtney also posed solo in the eye-catching swimsuit, and both shots were taken against a black-and-white newspaper ad backdrop.

The sisters stunned in the showstopping bikini, with Kourtney, 39, opting for light makeup and windblown hair while Kylie, 20, rocked a pink smokey eye and wore her hair down and curled.

Kourtney shared the pics just over four months after Kylie welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi. The new mom hasn't been shy about showing off her body post-baby body, and last week, she displayed her tiny waist in a crop top and high waisted jeans with her friend, Jordyn Woods.

Back in May, Kylie also wowed in a nude bodycon dress, and earlier that month she rocked an all-black skintight Alexander Wang ensemble while out with sister Kendall Jenner.

Kourtney isn't the only sister that Kylie has coordinated with this week. Here she is twinning with Kim Kardashian West in matching spandex styles:

