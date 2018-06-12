Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Nearly Identical in Matching Legging Outfits

Twinsies! Sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner were spotted in matching gray outfits as they stepped out for a caffeine fix in Calabasas, California, on Monday. Both in fitted spandex leggings, crop tops, stiletto sock boots and oversized gold reflective shades, the stylish twosome rocked a glamorous athleisure look that's unexpected for a regular coffee run.

Kim opted for a cap-sleeve top and blue booties, while Kylie preferred a sleeveless option to pair with gray shoes and a blue belt bag, which she casually threw over the shoulders. The raven-haired beauties unabashedly showed off every curve in head-to-toe body-con silhouettes as they strutted together across the street.

The edgy looks are from Kanye West's line, Yeezy, of course. And we can't help but wonder if this is just a regular outing or a planned shoot, similar to what Kim posted on her Instagram to promote Season 6 while she partook in normal activities like walking to the car and getting McDonald's ice cream decked out in the coveted collection.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are striking in tight outfits in Calabasas June 11, 2018 akra/X17online.com

Whether it's for show or not, we can't deny the daring sartorial choices the Kardashian-Jenner clan make, which Kim was honored for at the CFDA Awards, where she nabbed Influencer of the Year. ET caught up with the 37-year-old star on her next big project -- coordinating an adorable photo shoot with baby Chicago and nieces True and Stormi! Watch her interview below.

