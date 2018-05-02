Kylie Jenner Sports Swimsuit During Birthday Getaway for Travis Scott, Shares 3-Month Pic of Stormi

Family vacation!

Kylie Jenner isn’t done celebrating Travis Scott’s 26th birthday just yet! On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old reality star shared on Instagram some photos from the couple’s romantic getaway.

In the images, the parents of baby Stormi posed on top of a yacht and walked on a white sand beach together with the turquoise water in the background.

“Birthday behavior,” Kylie captioned one pic.

The cosmetics queen, who gave birth just three months ago, sported a sexy pink-and-red printed one-piece swimsuit, while wearing her dark locks back in French braids.

The couple didn’t leave their little girl behind. In one photo, baby Stormi is wearing a sweet pale pink outfit that matches her mom’s swimsuit.

“My pretty girl is three months old today,” Kylie captioned the photo.

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

MIA A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Kylie shared a pic of herself embracing Scott on the beach, captioning it with a present emoji.

This is just one of the birthday celebrations Kylie has had with her guy. Over the weekend, she rented out Six Flags amusement park for a big group in honor of the rapper’s big day.

Kylie also recently opened up to her sister, Kim Kardashian West, in a special interview for Evening Standard Magazine, about Scott’s involvement in picking out their daughter’s unusual moniker.

🎁 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

“Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” she said of the name Stormi. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm -- I didn’t feel like that was her name. So, then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. There were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

For more from Kylie, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Named Stormi, Talks Raising Kids With Kim & Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Shares Romantic Beach Pic With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags For Travis Scott's Birthday: Check Out His Amazing Stormi Cake

Related Gallery