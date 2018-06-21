See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna Slay in Sporty Gear at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Paris saw a slew of A-listers on Thursday as they arrived for the Louis Vuitton spring 2019 menswear show.

Fashion's biggest stars including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Bella Hadid flocked to Jardin du Palais-Royal to support their friend Virgil Abloh, who debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton menswear as artistic director.

The stylish guests were decked out in Abloh's new range, of course, and each exuded a sporty cool vibe in bright monochromatic hues.

This is the first time Kim has returned to Paris since her robbery took place in 2016. She was joined by husband Kanye West, who embraced the designer in an emotional hug as he took his bow at the finale. Sister Kylie Jenner also made an appearance with best friend Jordyn Woods.

See all of the must-see fashion-forward looks from the glamorous front row below.

Kim stunned in a vibrant blue belted jacket with multiple pockets. The KKW Beauty founder showed off her legs in black bike shorts underneath, accessorized with oversized flat-top sunglasses and barely-there strappy mules.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kylie stood out in a highlighter yellow windbreaker jacket and matching wide-leg technical pants, while Jordyn donned a pink zip-up topper with joggers.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It girl Bella was edgy in all red via a high-neck pullover, coordinating running shorts and reflective orange sport shades. The best part? An unexpected pair of pumps and an interesting belt bag that wrapped around her thigh.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna was white hot in a boiler suit, belt bag and pointed-toe shoes. She finished the look with structural frames and a clear version of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram duffel bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rita Ora opted for a more casual vibe in low-rise jeans, over-the-knee boots and a graphic short-sleeve shirt.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posed with Abloh in a summery ensemble of open silk blouse, tailored white trousers and body chain.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

