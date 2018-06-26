Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Date Night in Los Angeles (Exclusive)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott snuck away for a little one-on-one time.

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star and the rapper enjoyed a night out together at an NBA Awards after-party at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Monday night.

“Kylie and Travis arrived together, hand in hand around midnight through a private entrance," an eyewitness exclusively tells ET. “They couldn’t have looked [happier]!" According to the eyewitness, Scott performed at the after-party and sang his hits "Goosebumps" and "Butterfly Effect." They left the hotspot around 1:30 a.m. to get home to their baby girl, Stormi.

Jenner was all smiles as she left the club wearing a white off-the-shoulder cropped blouse and skin-tight leather pants with red stitching and sexy cutouts.

Just last week, the parents took a trip to Paris, France, where they sat front row at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show. They two were accompanied by Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- all rocking their best athleisure.

Jenner is frequently spotted in the sporty attire, she recently showed off her post-baby body in a stylish sports bra, leggings and clear heels.

Check out her look in the video below.

