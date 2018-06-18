Kylie Jenner Pairs Sports Bra and Leggings With Clear High Heels

Kylie Jenner's post-baby body is incredible!

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her latest stomach-baring look — an Alexander Wang ensemble that included a white sports bra, gray leggings and clear stilettos.

The new mom was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday night rocking the look with a gorgeous tan, a messy low ponytail and a pink smokey eye.

"Last night," Kylie captioned one of three snapshots she posted to her Instagram.

Since giving birth to daughter Stormi in February, Kylie hasn't been shy about showing off her body. Just last week, she was spotted twinning with older sister Kim Kardashian West in a matching leggings-and-spandex outfit. Sister Kourtney Kardashian got in on the matching trend too; she and Kylie sported identical sequin bikinis in an Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Kylie showed off her tiny waist with a crop top and high-waisted jeans, while back in May, Kylie opted to wear a nude bodycon dress to her cosmetics pop-up shop.

