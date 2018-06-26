Jesse Williams and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Attend NBA Awards -- But Pose Separately on Red Carpet

Nothing to see here, folks. Or is there?

Jesse Williams attended the 2018 NBA Awards on Monday amid new rumblings that he has struck up a romance with sports anchor Taylor Rooks. Yes, she also attended the gathering. However, the pair didn’t arrive together and didn’t pose on the red carpet together.

The 36-year-old TV star wore black slacks and a silver chain necklace over a dark-blue tee for the event, held at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Meanwhile, Rooks strolled down the carpet in a vibrant, flowing red gown by B&B Couture.

This not-so-joint appearance from Williams and Rooks took place a month after rumors first started circulating that he was reportedly dating the SportsNet New York anchor.

The pair were reportedly seen together as they attended Kevin Hart's stand-up comedy performance at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the Memorial Day weekend.

However, according our sources, they aren't an item just yet. "It’s casual and nothing serious," an insider tells ET. Jesse and Taylor run in the same circle of friends, that's how they got acquainted.

These romance rumors are the first concerning Williams since he and fellow actress Minka Kelly ended their relationship in January after mere months.

