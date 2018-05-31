Jesse Williams Is Dating Sports Anchor Taylor Rooks, Reports Say

Jesse Williams is reportedly dipping his toe back into the dating pool following his divorce drama and subsequent split from Minka Kelly.

The 36-year-old Grey's Anatomy star has sparked a romance with SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, according to multiplereports.

The pair were reportedly seen together as they attended Kevin Hart's stand-up comedy performance at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the Memorial Day weekend.

Along with her role on SportsNet New York, the 26-year-old sports anchor is also the host of her own podcast, TimeOut with Taylor Rooks.

Williams was previously dating Kelly for months amid his contentious divorce from ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, but the pair called things off late last year.

Williams and Kelly denied allegations of infidelity that were sparked when they began dating just a few months after his split from Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children -- 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 2-year-old son Maceo.

Williams -- who married Drake-Lee in September 2012 after dating for over five years -- filed for divorce in April 2017. The divorce proceedings quickly became contentious and led to a year-long battle over custody rights, which were eventually finalized in March.

ET has reached out to Williams' reps for comment on his reported new romance.

For more on his divorce and his split from Kelly, check out the video below.

