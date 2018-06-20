Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife More Than $100,000 Per Month in Spousal and Child Support

Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 a month in child support.

Court documents obtained by ET show that Williams has been ordered to pay his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, $50,629 in child support for their two children, Sadie and Maceo, starting on July 1. Combined with the $50,695 a month he was ordered to pay Drake-Lee for spousal support in January, Williams will be paying his ex over $100,000 per month.

The court signed off on the order on Tuesday, stating that the $521,000 Williams brings in each month give him an "extraordinarily high income."

According to the document, Williams stated that he thought $11,291 was an appropriate amount for child support, in addition to the $7,465 he pays for school tuition, uninsured medical and certain other expenses.

Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Drake-Lee originally requested sole physical custody of Sadie and Maceo, but the pair was granted joint physical custody in March.

See more on the pair's divorce in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jesse Williams Is Dating Sports Anchor Taylor Rooks, Reports Say

Jesse Williams Awarded Joint Custody of Children in Divorce

Jesse Williams Is the 'Happiest' He's Ever Been Amid Divorce Drama (Exclusive)