Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share First Joint Magazine Cover, Talk the 'Kardashian Curse'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going public about their relationship and parenthood like they never have before. The historically elusive couple pose for the latest cover of GQ, with the 20-year-old cosmetics queen straddling her man while wearing a revealing black one-piece swimsuit.

The parents to daughter Stormi Webster also pose for a series of sexy images inside the magazine, marking their first joint photo shoot.

“He was whispering to me the whole time,” Kylie tells the magazine how Travis reacted to their joint shoot. “He just doesn't like taking the photos.”

In addition to posing for the cameras, the new parents also open up about their whirlwind romance, noting that they met at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” the reality star recalls of her introduction to the 26-year-old rapper. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour -- what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you.’”

Kylie fearlessly took off with Travis, going on tour with him, which she describes as riding “off into the sunset.”

The youngest Jenner sister notes that her momager, Kris Jenner, didn’t express any reservations about the decision. “She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I'm going to do," she explains. "I've been that way my whole life. I don't really answer to anybody. I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset.”

The experience gave the couple lots of time to get to know one another away from the complications of their celebrity status.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were,” Kylie says. “Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

As for the "Kardashian Curse," which refers to the many men that have not made the cut upon dating the Kardashian-Jenner women, Travis shares his thoughts.

“I don't even be looking at mother**kers. I don't be looking at s**t,” he says of the idea. “Kylie actually likes me for me.”

When asked if he was nervous about dating someone from the famous family, the rapper replies, “Man, hell nah. Nervous for what? I'm on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I'm not into all the other sh**. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different.”

Of her sisters’ past men, Kylie adds, “They come and can't handle it.”

The couple now shares a lifelong bond, the birth of their 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Travis recalls the moment she was born as the last time he cried, admitting, “When my daughter was born. As soon as I heard her crying...”

He adds that he was in the delivery room the entire time, noting, “Hell yeah! It was crazy. I was there through the hell...the epidural and sh**. Crazy.”

As for the monolithic power of the Kardashian-Jenner name, Kylie notes that it’s a struggle for her man.

“I don't think he's really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” she says. “For sure, I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing.”

