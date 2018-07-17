Kris Jenner Shares the Sweet Tradition Kylie Carried on With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is following in her mom's footsteps!

The 20-year-old reality star decided to continue one of momager Kris Jenner's traditions with her own 5-month-old daughter, Stormi.

During an interview with Fox's OBJECTified, Kris Jenner told Harvey Levin that she brought each of her six children home from the hospital in a different nightgown set. Kylie was outfitted in a matching gown, blanket and bonnet after her birth in 1997. After giving birth to Stormi in February, the youngest Jenner sister opted to reuse that very same nightgown set for her newborn daughter's journey home from the hospital.

"I gave all of her baby stuff to her when she got pregnant with Stormi and Stormi wore it home from the hospital," the 62-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch said.

This isn't the first time Kris has gushed about her family. ET caught up with her in February, and she gushed over Kylie's ease into motherhood.

"I'm just really proud of her. It's incredible. I feel very, very lucky," she exclusively told ET's Keltie Knight. "It just doesn't get any better than this. Life is really good right now and it's all about the kids and the family and just keeping everybody happy and healthy."

Two more of Kris' daughters also recently welcomed babies! Kim Kardashian West gave birth to daughter Chicago via surrogate in January, while Khloe Kardashianhad her daughter, True, in April.

"It's overwhelming. It's a lot of little people," Kris quipped. "I love it though. I love every second of it. It's such a blessing."

Here's more on the ever-expanding Kardashian-Jenner clan:

