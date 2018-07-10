Watch Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner in a Fendi Fashion Video Set to Kanye West Song

North West made her fashion campaign debut on Monday with mom Kim Kardashian West and grandma Kris Jenner for Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo series, which celebrates iconic-related women and the 10th anniversary of the Peekaboo bag.

To accompany the images, the Italian luxury brand released a video on Tuesday, featuring the three generations of the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan in spontaneous, candid home video-like sequences rendered in an artsy, faded filter to highlight the intimate relationship they share. The soundtrack was provided by none other than Kanye West, of course.

Watch them frolick in the field, strut in their Fendi garbs and pose together to the tune of "Love Lockdown" in the video here.

See Kim wakeboard during her July 4 weekend below.

