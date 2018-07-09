Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Instagram Filtering Baby Chicago -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian West is one proud mama!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can't help but marvel over how adorable her 6-month-old daughter is, and she took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share some super sweet snapshots of baby Chicago.

While Kim's precious progeny is already ridiculously heartwarming, the 37-year-old social media maestro made sure to pump up the cuteness factor by trying out a few different Instagram filters.

Kicking things off with a cute cartoon selfie filter, the hilariously confounded Chicago got some purple lipstick, a few colorful stickers on her face and a floating cloud raining hearts above her head.

"Hi Cutie!!" Kim cooed in the clip, as she tried to get Chicago to look up at her.

Among the cute pics, Kim also posted a shot of Chi with fluffy bunny ears and a button nose, as well as a snapshot of her youngest daughter with a regal crown of fluttering butterflies.

Kim welcomed Chicago, via surrogate, in January. The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint.

Meanwhile, Kim isn't the only Kardashian sister to share heartwarming, filter-heavy videos of their precious babies in the last few days.

Last week, Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share a video of her 2-month-old daughter, True, tuned up with an adorable furry animal filter.

Earlier in the day, Khloe got candid on Snapchat about how nervous she was to go back to work so soon after giving birth.

"Tomorrow is my first day back to work," Kardashian shared in the video she posted, as her baby gently cooed against her shoulder. "I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day, so I have a ton of anxiety."

Check out the video below to hear more from the new mom about her struggle with balancing her return to work with her desire to spend all day with her little girl.



