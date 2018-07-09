Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and North West Star in Fendi's Newest Campaign -- See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian West, along with mother Kris Jenner and daughter North West are the newest faces of Fendi's second installment of its #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign.

The Roman luxury brand enlisted three generations of the famous family to star in decidedly grainy, candid photos shot in Los Angeles in which they sport the line's well-known double-F logo print and Peekaboo bags. The campaign celebrates iconic-related women and portrays an authentic, intimate side that is rarely seen.

To accompany the photos, a short film featuring the ladies will be released on July 10 on Fendi's official website, set to the tune of Kanye West's Love Lockdown.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan sport the line. The social media star posed in a logo-printed top and tights back in February, so we can't help but wonder if this was a sign!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner showed off her Fendi designer goods via a matching fitted dress and stroller where Stormi rode in style.

Take a look at the gorgeous campaign images below.

