Kim Kardashian Reportedly Visits Women’s Prison in California

Kim Kardashian is learning more about life behind bars.

The reality star reportedly took a trip to the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday, where she met one-on-one with a handful of female prisoners to discuss their day-to-day lives.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, accompanied by her bodyguards, toured the grounds and living quarters, TMZ reports. She reportedly stayed at the facility for several hours, meeting with 15 women to talk about their hopes, plans and what they're worried about once they are released. The visit is part of her mission to create a program to help women adjust to real life once they get out of prison.

ET has reached out to the California Institution for Women for comment.

The visit comes after Kardashian met with President Donald Trump at the end of May to discuss prison reform, as well as get executive clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old Alabama inmate who was serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Trump granted Johnson clemency and she was released on June 6 after serving 22 years. Kardashian personally called Johnson to tell her the good news.

"I just got off the most wonderful, emotional and amazing phone call with Alice, Kim and Alice's lawyers," Kardashian's attorney, Shawn Holley, told ET at the time. "Kim was the one to tell Alice that she was being released. It was a moment I will never forget. Once Alice's family joined the call, the tears never stopped flowing."

The makeup mogul and Johnson later reunited and sat down for an emotional joint interview with Today show's Hoda Kotb.

"I love this woman," Kardashian told Kotb while holding Johnson close. "I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean, you are everything and more than I ever thought."

