Kim Kardashian Emotionally Gushes Over Alice Marie Johnson in First Joint Interview

Kim Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson were understandably feeling emotional during their first meeting.

The two sat down for their first joint interview with the Today show just moments after meeting, and in a promo for the interview, which airs Thursday, it's clear they have a deep connection.

Kardashian visited President Donald Trump last month to ask for clemency for Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offense. The 63-year-old was released from prison on Wednesday after serving 22 years.

"I love this woman," Kardashian tells Today's Hoda Kotb in the clip, holding Johnson close.

"I love this lady," Johnson replies.

"I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean, you are everything and more than I ever thought," Kardashian continues. Watch below.

“I think that you guys are going to be connected for a long time.”@HodaKotb talks to @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson in their first joint interview, as the two share what it was like to meet for the first time. Tune in to TODAY on Thursday for full interview. pic.twitter.com/cBdYlFQ8J4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2018

Kardashian personally called Johnson last Wednesday to let her know the good news that she would be released.

"I just got off the most wonderful, emotional and amazing phone call with Alice, Kim and Alice's lawyers," Kardashian's attorney, Shawn Holley, told ET at the time. "Kim was the one to tell Alice that she was being released. It was a moment I will never forget. Once Alice's family joined the call, the tears never stopped flowing."

"It was the most incredible day of my life. The most incredible, amazing, overwhelming moment of my life," Johnson told CBS This Morningof the phone call. "When Kim told me I could go home I started screaming and jumping up and I know the people that were looking in the window probably thought I was having some kind of fit."

"I want to tell my war angel that I thank you for never giving up. That you did it. You never gave up on me," Johnson continued. You fought and you fought until I was free. And that was one thing that she told me is that she would not give up on me. I'd just like to thank her and hug her."

See more on Kardashian in the video below.

